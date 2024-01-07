Father kills daughter for marriage refusal in Dadu

In a shocking incident, a father shot dead his 16-year-old daughter for refusing to marry in Sindh’s Dadu district, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the man opened fire at his daughter Firdous Rafiqan and later shot himself after girl refused to marry on his will.

The incident was reported in the limits of Bhand Mari Police Station in Dadu’s Mehar.

The victim’s brother, Wassim, said his father wanted to marry his sister and on refusal, she was shot dead.

Police say the victim’s body has been transferred to the hospital for legal formalities.

It should be noted that before that the brutal man in Gujranwala had taken the life of a wife and a 13-year-old daughter، The accused was tried to be caught by the locals of the area but he escaped۔