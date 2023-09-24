Father, minor daughter killed in Karachi firing

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, father and his 2-year-old daughter killed in firing at Chamrha Chowrangi near Korangi Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, police officials said that 2-year-old Anum was going on motorcycle with her father Tahir when they got injured in firing. later it was reported that both daughter and her father succumbed to injuries and declared dead.

Police officials are conducting an investigation to find out if it was a snatching incident or a planned murder. So far more than 30 bullet shells have been recovered from the spot of incident.

Earlier, in a tragic unfolding, two people were killed after a water tanker ran over a motorcycle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Sunday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred at Nazimabad No 7 near the matric board office when a water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing father and daughter on the spot. The minor boy also injured in the accident.

The incident took place due to overspeeding, said police, adding that the driver of water hydrant fled the scene after the accident.

The bodies have been moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased people were the residents of Karachi’s Orangi Town area. Following the incident, the violent mob of the local area set the water tanker on fire.