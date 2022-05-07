Father pleads SHC to issue order for recovery of Dua Zehra

KARACHI: Mehdi Ali Kazmi, father of teenage girl Dua Zehra, has pleaded to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for recovery of his daughter, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Teenager Dua Zehra had left Karachi in April to marry a boy in Lahore purportedly with her own free will.

Her father in his petition pleaded to the court to issue orders to the SSP East, SHO Alfalah police station and the investigation officer of the case for recovery of Dua Zehra.

He seeks the high court’s order to the investigation officer for recovery of his daughter and producing her before the court.

“She was 14 years of age when her Nikah solemnized, her age is 13 according to the NADRA record,” the petitioner further said.

“She is underage and cannot be legally married under Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013”, he pleaded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town in Karachi on April 16, and had appealed through a number of channels for help in finding their daughter.

Days after disappearance, police found out that Dua Zehra had married a boy named Zaheer in Lahore.

A Lahore court allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband. The Model Town court, while issuing verdict on police’s plea to send the girl (14-year-old according to her father’s claim and 18-year-old as per her own) to Dar-ul-Aman, rejected the police request and allowed Dua Zehra to live with her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

