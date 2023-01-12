Thursday, January 12, 2023
Nazir Shah

Father throws two children into Karachi sea

KARACHI: A man threw his two children into Karachi sea near Manora after a quarrel with his wife, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday when a man threw his two children into sea near Manora.

Police have arrested the accused while search for two drowning children was underway.

In a statement, the accused said that he threw his children into sea over a quarrel with his wife.

In a similar incident reported from Karachi last year in November, a man killed her three daughters and wife by slitting their throats in Karachi’s Malir area over a domestic dispute. The man, identified as Fawad, also tried to end his life, said police.

The three children included 10-year-old Samra, 12-year-old Fatima and 16-year-old Neha. Police took the bodies of all four into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Nazir Shah

