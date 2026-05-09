KARACHI: A man travelling to Ghotki district of Sindh, to attend his minor daughter’s funeral, was shot dead by robbers on Karachi’s Super Highway in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place near Punjab Bus Adda, where unidentified robbers attempted to snatch valuables from two brothers waiting for a coach to their hometown in Ghotki.

During the robbery attempt, the suspects opened fire after the victims showed resistance, killing Mansoor Ahmed on the spot and injuring his brother, Rashid Ali.

Police shifted the body and the injured man to a nearby hospital. Authorities said 9mm pistol shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Speaking to the media, injured Rashid Ali said that they had reached the bus terminal to travel to their village after the death of Mansoor’s young daughter in Ghotki.

“We were sitting on the footpath under the bridge waiting for the coach when robbers arrived. My brother tried to resist and a scuffle broke out. The robbers then opened fire and escaped on a motorcycle,” Rashid Ali said.

Following the incident, SSP East Zubair Nazir Ahmed Shaikh suspended Abbas Town checkpost in-charge, Jaffer, over negligence.

Police said the incident initially appears to be a case of robbery resistance. Investigations into the incident are underway.