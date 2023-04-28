Fatima Bhutto ties the knot

The granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Fatima Bhutto tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Karachi.

Fatima Bhutto married Graham (Gibran) in a simple wedding ceremony at her family residence located in Karachi’s 70 Clifton.

Her brother Zulfikar Jr. shared the wedding picture with a heartfelt statement for the couple.

“On behalf of our father, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and the Bhutto family, I’m very happy to share some happy news,” he stated. “My sister Fatima and Graham were married in an intimate nikkah ceremony this evening at our home, 70 Clifton. The ceremony was attended by Fatima’s loved ones in our grandfather’s library, a place that means a lot to my dear sister.

“Due to the difficult circumstances felt by our fellow countrymen and women, we all felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate lavishly. Please keep Fatima and Graham (Gibran) in your prayers. God bless you and thank you. 🧿”

