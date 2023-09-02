Fatima case: Peer Asad Shah moved to Karachi for second DNA Test

KHAIRPUR: The police on Saturday shifted prime accused, Peer Asad Shah, in murder case of child maid Fatima to Karachi for his second DNA test after his first sample didn’t match, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said Health Department has directed the authorities to conduct second DNA test of prime accused, Peer Asad Shah, in murder case of child maid Fatima, employed as a domestic maid at a haveli owned by him.

The police pointed out that his first DNA samples did not match with the samples obtained from clothes of the victim. In this regard, the police said they have shifted the accused to Karachi.

They further said doctors were worried the samples may not match due to some ‘technical issues’.

It is pertinent to mention here that samples of 19 people including Asad Shah and his relatives and employees were taken. The prime suspect was currently in jail on seven-day physical remand.

Earlier, it was reported that the Khairpur police released four accused in the murder case of the innocent girl Fatima Furriro who died due to violence in the Haveli of Ranipur.

The police released SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon, Dr Ali Hasan Wasan and medical dispenser Imtiaz Merasi.

The investigating officer has claimed that all the four suspects were set free as they were not named in the FIR. “The evidence of innocence of four accused has been presented to the Joint Investigation Team headed by DSP Abdul Qadoos Kalor,” he said.

However, despite the passage of 12 days, Hina Shah, the wife of the main accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested yet.

Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah w/o main suspect Asad Ali Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s mansion.

The case

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death also went viral on social media.

The postmortem report, confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police arrested the Asad Shah, the main accused of the Gaga, Fatama case.