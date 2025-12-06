Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan announces the arrival of their little princess

Pakistani TV couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan, along with their two sons, announce the birth of their baby girl, Azneera Arsalan.

In a joint post posted on Instagram, the family announced the birth of a baby girl. In the caption of the post, Fatima mentioned, “December has always been special for me, but this year, the Almighty made it truly unforgettable. Guess who is finally here!! And she chose to slay, just 12 days before my own birthday!!”

Effendi, in her loving caption, further wrote, “stealing my star sign, my birthday month, and without a doubt, all the limelight for the rest of our lives. But honestly, we couldn’t be happier. She’s the most beautiful gift we could ever receive, the best pre-birthday present wrapped in Allah’s mercy. Finally, our “Rehmat” has completed our hearts and our home!

At the end of the caption, she mentioned, “Thank You, Allah, for blessing us with this precious soul. May she grow with health, happiness and endless love always. Welcome to the world,

My Gen Beta ki Beti!

The carousel of pictures posted showed a heart-warming message from her elder sons. In the post, they conjointly addressed their newborn sister and said, “Welcome to the family! We’ve been waiting for you, and we have so much to show you”. In a sweet disclaimer, they warned their little sister, “First, you should know that things around here can get loud. We make a lot of noise, so you’ll have to get used to it!”

They further wrote, “We hope you don’t mind sharing your toys and listening to our stories. We promise they’ll be fun”. They continued, “Everyone says you’ll get a lot of attention, but that’s fine with us. You’re our new sidekick, and we’re so happy you’re finally here”. They ended the note, “Welcome to the team, your big brothers, Almir and Mahbir”.

Many artists congratulated the couple in the comment section, and many prayed for the baby girl’s Good luck (ache Naseeb).

Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan got married in 2012. They are already parents to two sons, Almir and Mahbir. Alongside her acting career, Fatima also runs a successful YouTube channel where she regularly shares updates about her life and work. Kanwar, meanwhile, manages his own restaurant and is known for being a devoted father.