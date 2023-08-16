Fatima: Deceased maid’s mother claims ‘Peer killed her’

KHAIRPUR: In another tragic incident, a 10-year-old housemaid Fatima was allegedly tortured to death by her employer, who is a peer (spiritual leader), in Ranipur Town near Sindh’s Kahirpur city, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the girl’s mother.

According to details, the incident came to light when a video of a 10-year-old housemaid – identified as Fatima – went viral on social media, wherein signs of torture were visible on girl’s body.

At first, the victim’s parents declared it a ‘natural death’ despite clear signs of violence on the body in the video. The parents said in their statement that they had sent the girl for work but she was not tortured to death.

Later talking to ARY News exclusively, the housemaid’s mother said that her daughter was killed by Ranipur’s peers (spiritual leaders). “We had sent the girl to Peer Fayyaz Shah and she was employed at Peer Asad Shah House 9 months ago,” she added.

During nine months, the mother said, they only met their daughters three times, adding that she wasn’t ill. “My other daughters were also employed at Peers’ houses,” she said, adding that that’s the reason they declared it a ‘natural death’.

Fatima’s mother further said that she gave that statement for safety of other daughters. She also demanded justice for her daughter and said that a postmortem should be carried out. “My daughter had torture marks on her neck, waist, stomach and arms”, she claimed.

Investigation team constituted

Taking notice of ARY News’ story, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Javed Jiskani constituted a three-member committee to probe the case.

The committee comprised of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gumbat, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CTD.

The DIG Sukkur directed the committee to register a case against accused involving in torturing the 10-year-old maid to death.

Later, SSP Rohail Khoso said that the prime suspect – identified as Asad Shah – involved in torturing the maid has been arrested.