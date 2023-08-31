Fatima murder case: ATC grants physical remand of accused

KHAIRPUR: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted seven days physical remand of accused Asad Shah and co-accused in murder case of child maid Fatima Phuriro, ARY News reported.

Investigation officer of the crime Bachal Qazi produced accused Asad Shah and his facilitator Imtiaz Meerasi before the court today.

The investigation officer pleaded for 14 days’ physical remand of the accused.

After request of adding terrorism charges and transferring the case to the anti-terrorism court civil judge Ranipur had shifted the case to the ATC.

The police on Wednesday released four accused in the murder case of the Fatima Phuriro who was died in the Haveli of Ranipur.

Police released SHO Ameer Chang, Dr Fatah Memon and Dr Ali Hasan Wasan.

The investigating officer claimed that the suspects were set free as they were not named in the FIR.

Despite passage of two weeks, co-accused Hina Shah, who is the wife of accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested.

Ejaz Khaskhali, a driver of Hina Shah, was arrested from Karachi by Khairpur Police while 11 others were also taken into custody from Asad’s residence.

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police had arrested accused Asad Shah.