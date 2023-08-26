Fatima murder case: Court grants three-day physical remand of prime suspect

KHAIRPUR: A local court granted three days’ physical remand of prime suspect Asad Shah in child maid Fatima’s murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Accused Pir Asad Shah was produced before the court of the senior civil judge in stringent security after completion of his five days’ physical remand. The police pleaded to court for further extension in remand of the accused in the child’s murder.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but collapses.

DIG Sukkur division, Javed Jiskani said the medical report has confirmed the physical and sexual assault of Fatima. The top court further said DNA samples have been collected from the residents of Ranipur Haveli and after the report, the culprit, who raped Fatima will be identified.

Earlier, Police arrested the medical superintendent of the Ranipur Rural Health Centre Ali Hassan Wassan for facilitating prime suspect Asad Shah and hiding facts in the murder case.

Wassan had allegedly facilitated the prime suspect Asad Shah by transporting Fatima’s body via an ambulance without conducting the post-mortem.

“We have decided to take remand of the under investigation former SHO, head muharrir, doctor and compounder,” DIG Jiskani said.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the body of Fatima was in its initial phase of decomposition. “Her face was blue on the one side and green on the other,” according to the report.

“There were torture marks on the body including eyes, waist, forehead, feet, knees and hands.” Some samples have been sent to the lab for micro-biology tests,” report said.