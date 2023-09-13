28.9 C
Fatima murder case: Police conduct raid in Karachi’s Defence

KARACHI: Khairpur Police conducted raid in Defence here in search of two accused of the murder of a child maid at Ranipur Haveli, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police raided residence of the family of influential Pirs of Ranipur at Khayaban-e-Shamsher in Karachi’s posh area of Defence Society, sources said.

The raid was conducted for arrest of two nominated accused in the murder case, Hina Shah and Fayyaz Shah, at the residence of Niaz Shah, a brother of accused Fayyaz Shah, police sources said.

However, no person was arrested in police raid. “Mobile phones of the accused have been off to avoid arrest,” police said. “We are moving ahead in investigation with technical support,” investigation officials said.

Despite passage of around four weeks, co-accused Hina Shah, who is the wife of main accused Asad Shah, has not been arrested.

Ten-year-old Fatima, child maid died in gruesome conditions in the Haveli of Asad Shah, and a video of her death went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani.

After the incident, the police had arrested main accused Asad Shah. A court has granted physical remand of the accused.

