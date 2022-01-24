ICCAwards: Pakistan’s Fatima Sana wins ‘ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year’ for 2021

Pakistani cricketer Fatima Sana has been named as ‘Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year’ by the International Cricket Council for 2021.

Cricketer Fatima Sana who made her ODI debut in 2019 against South Africa is the first one from Pakistan to grab the title, and the first woman from Pakistan to bag an accolade from ICC.

A new star is born 🌟 Fatima Sana ruled the roost in 2021 💪 More 👉 https://t.co/dO50jovOP2 pic.twitter.com/8fjFcxmFeG — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

The most memorable performance by 20-year-old cricketer was witnessed in July ‘as she claimed her maiden five-for in ODIs’ against West Indies.

“20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time”, commended the council in the statement.

“Honoured, Humbled, overwhelmed”, the young cricketer penned her gratitude on the micro-blogging site, “Thank you each and everyone for showing love, support, appreciation & most importantly your duas – need them the most. INSHALLAH the journey has just started”.

Allahundulillah 😇

Honoured, Humbled, overwhelmed 🙏🏼 Thank you each and everyone for showing love, support, appreciation & most importantly your duas – need them the most.

INSHALLAH the journey has just started.

The sportsperson hit 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 runs while scoring 165 runs at 16.50 in 16 international matches.

Apart from playing at home, Sana also toured Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, and delivered impressive all-round performances everywhere. Moreover, 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies.

The young pacer has been applauded by cricketers and netizens for making the nation proud.

Our women’s team leading the way and making Pakistan proud. Keep shining Fatima Sana. Congratulations. #PakistanZindabad🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/O9NcxOTfvA — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) January 23, 2022

Congratulations to Fatima sana…whole nation is proud of you..girl power🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/HVFW2Kpm0h — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 23, 2022

Congratulations Fatima upon becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer to win an ICC award. Fatima Sana – Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2021 @imfatimasana pic.twitter.com/8IVeaAciyD — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) January 24, 2022

Congratulates Fatima Sana on winning ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021!👏, Proud moment for Pakistan #ICCAwards #TeamEverGreen🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4NKBh2MwEn — TeamEverGreen🇵🇰 (@Teamevergreen3) January 23, 2022

🇵🇰 24 wickets at an average of 23.95

🇵🇰 165 runs at an average of 16.50 A star is born in 20-year-old Fatima Sana as she wins the ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DzS4BjMSsX — Omar Faruque (@OmarFar46196492) January 24, 2022

