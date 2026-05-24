Fatima Sana, the captain of the Pakistan women’s national cricket team, stated that the team is fully prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup and said, “We are watching every match; we are not focusing on any one match.”

Speaking to the media on the final day of the training camp in Lahore, the 24-year-old captain expressed her excitement for both the World Cup and the preceding tri-nation series in Ireland. She noted that the squad has performed consistently well over the past three to four months.

“We are focusing on our overall game rather than concentrating on any single contest,” Fatima stated. “However, we will do our absolute best to perform well in the high-stakes India-Pakistan encounter.”

The captain emphasized that the younger players in the squad are highly confident and determined to outperform their previous World Cup campaign, boosted by their recent performances.

On a personal note, Fatima Sana shared that she has been working on her offensive strategy and power hitting. She also credited former fast bowler Wahab Riaz for his guidance, noting, “As a fast bowler himself, he has been helping me directly with my bowling.”

Emphasizing a team-first mentality, Fatima remarked that personal records are irrelevant to her: “I just want the team to win. The ultimate goal is for the team to succeed, regardless of individual milestones.”

She further explained that the coaching staff has trained the players to handle high-pressure situations and provided them with various tactical plans. While expectations are high for the current squad, she admitted that senior player Sidra Ameen will be missed.

Looking ahead, Fatima Sana expressed her desire to lead Pakistan into the tournament’s top four. “Regardless of the opposition, we must maintain our brand of cricket,” she concluded. “We aren’t letting the reputation of big teams like Australia and India get into our heads.”