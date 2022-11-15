Fatima Sana Shaikh speaks about her ordeal with epilepsy

Bollywood’s ‘Dangal’ girl, Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about her struggles with epilepsy in a recent Q&A session.

Earlier this week, Shaikh had an interactive AMA (Ask Me Anything) session with her followers on Instagram, where the Bollywood starlet opened up about the disease and also guided the fans about the dos and don’ts of it.

When a social user questioned the celebrity if the illness had any adverse effects on her career aspirations, Shaikh replied, “I mean I have to go a bit slow. But I can do everything.” She explained, “There are some odd and tough days. That slows me down. But I have been fortunate enough to work with people I have been dying to work with. And this has not affected my passion and neither have I ever compromised on any effort to do my best.”

“In fact it pushes and drives me to work harder.”

Shaikh also mentioned that her pet named Bijlee is her therapy dog.

Upon being told about an epilepsy patient being made to smell a shoe, Shaikh refuted the myth saying, “Please aisa mat karna (don’t do this). Already it’s traumatic to come out of a seizure. Last thing you want is to wake up to a stinking shoe! Hahaha! People have done this to me! (vomit emojis) Horrible!”

Another fan asked for advice on workouts while suffering from epilepsy, to which Shaikh replied in a positive, however, told the person to consult a doctor.

In response to another question about her medication, she refused to mention the names of the drugs and said, “I am feeling quite stable and normal now.”

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix movie ‘Thar’ alongside Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvardhan.

