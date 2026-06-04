Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls living as ‘Full Dhamaal’ student in Kerala

Indian actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared memories of her time in a dance school in Kerala, describing the experience as fun and educational.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Fatima posted a video showing herself learning traditional dance forms, spending time with friends, relaxing at the beach, and enjoying the rain.

She wrote, “#natankairali in a nutshell. Kaafi kuch seekha, kaafi masti ki, aur kaafi khaaya bhi. Aur bohot cheezein ki, par record nahi kiya. (Learned a lot, had a lot of fun, and ate a lot too. Did many things, but didn’t record most of them).” Sheikh added further, “Loved being a student.. and a backbencher full dhamaal.”

Earlier in January, Fatima had finished shooting for her next untitled film. She shared photos from the set, showing herself with the cast and crew during a cake-cutting ceremony. The movie includes actors Siddharth Roy Kapur, Pavail Gulatie, Ravi Behl, Sidhant, Kabir Bedi, and Zain Khan Durrani. Last year, Fatima had opened up about her long battle with epilepsy and her struggle with an eating disorder.

The actress said she has lived with a “ love- hate relationship ” with herself and shared how her connection with food often turned unhealthy. She revealed that while preparing for Dangal , she trained for hours every day and consumed 2,500 – 3,000 calories. Over time, food became her comfort zone.

Fatima was last seen in Gustaakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri, starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi.