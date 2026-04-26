Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ODI series against Zimbabwe

The Women’s National Selection Committee has named a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe women’s teams scheduled to take place at National Bank Stadium in Karachi from 4 to 9 May.

The three-match T20I series will be followed by ODI series and the squad for the T20I series will be announced in due course.

Fatima Sana will continue to lead the side in the three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29. The ODIs will be played on 4, 6 and 9 May with the first ball of each ball set to be bowled at 3.30pm PKT. Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the ICC Women’s Championship with two points after featuring in an away ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.

Uncapped Momina Riasat has also been included in the 15-member squad.

Zimbabwe women’s team will embark on their maiden tour of Pakistan for the series and will arrive in Karachi on 29 April. Both teams will train at the National Bank Stadium from 30 April to 3 May.

The T20I series will follow at the same venue on 12, 14 and 15 May, with matches set to begin at 7.30pm.

Pakistan women squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab

Reserves: Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Saira Jabeen, Tuba Hassan and Ambar Kainat.

Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Wahab Riaz (mentor/head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Umaid Asif (fast bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Muhammad Arslan (media manager), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), Moeen (strength & conditioning coach), Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist) and Kiran Shahzadi (masseuse).