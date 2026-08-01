Fatima Zahra claims Pakistan's first medal at Commonwealth Games

Fatima Zahra secured Pakistan’s first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after settling for bronze in the women’s 60kg boxing event following a semi-final defeat to Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh.

The 22-year-old’s run came to an end on Friday, but her bronze medal marked a landmark achievement as she became Pakistan’s first female boxer to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Fatima had already guaranteed herself a podium finish by reaching the semi-finals, as both losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals under Commonwealth Games boxing rules.

Her medal is also Pakistan’s first of the 2026 Games.

The historic achievement comes just a decade after Pakistan’s women’s boxing team made its international debut in 2016, underlining the rapid progress of the sport in the country.

Fatima announced herself as a medal contender earlier in the competition with a dominant performance against New Zealand’s Jordan Wilson in the quarter-finals.

She outclassed Wilson in the women’s 60kg contest, earning a unanimous 5-0 points victory to secure a place in the last four and guarantee Pakistan a medal.

All five judges scored the contest in her favour, with four awarding the bout 29-28 and the fifth returning a commanding 30-27 verdict.

Speaking after that victory, Fatima described the result as an important milestone for Pakistan boxing.

“We are developing in boxing, but it’s the sign that we are going in the right direction,” she had said.

“This is our first step. We are hoping for the gold as well, and this medal will mean a lot for Pakistan boxing as well.”

Although she fell short of reaching the final after losing to Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, Fatima’s bronze medal is expected to be remembered as one of the defining moments in the history of women’s boxing in Pakistan.