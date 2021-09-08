Fault line of narratives becomes visible within PML-N: sources

LAHORE: A war of narratives has become more visible in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the sources in the know of the matter told the ARY News.

The two camps of the major opposition party led by Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, heir apparent of her father Nawaz Sharif, have differences over the party’s strategy regarding political challenges faced by the former ruling party.

Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N President pursuing a moderate narrative, ” to vote the performance”, which is also being supported by the party’s stalwarts Khawaja Asif and Saad Rafique, sources said.

PML-N leaders Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata Tarar are also said to be defending the same narrative, according to sources.

Maryam Nawaz represents her father’s narrative of “Respect the Vote”, which also supported by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who had been entrusted as prime minister by his party after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, and Khurram Dastagir, another PML-N influential, sources said.

According to sources, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Talal Chaudhry, Tariq Fazal and Uzma Bukhari are also supporting this party stand having backing from the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Rana Sanaullah and several other MNAs and MPAs are facing a dilemma to whom they support,” sources said. “Another party veteran Pervaiz Rasheed has opted to remain on sidelines over the issue,” sources further said.

According to party sources, Shehbaz Sharif, have less trust over those party leaders deemed to be closed to Maryam Nawaz. He has given party authority to Malik Ahmed Khan. In the cantonment board election campaign of the party, the opposite narrative, “respect the vote” has been conspicuous for its absence.

“Hamza Shehbaz, the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, also promoting the moderate narrative of his father,” sources added.