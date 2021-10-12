Faulty cable that caused internet disruption now repaired, PTA says

ISLAMABAD: After a blow to The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has stated Tuesday that the fault in submarine cable near Fujairah, UAE, which had caused the internet speed in Pakistan to slow down, has been repaired.

The PTA said in a tweet earlier today that the cable is repaired and soon the services will be restored fully. “Work is underway to make the services fully functional.”

A submarine cable fault was reported yesterday near Fujairah, UAE due to which some users may have faced degradation in services. The faulty cable segment has been repaired & work is underway to make the services fully functional. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 12, 2021

Alternatives in place to provide internet after fault in submarine cable, PTA says

Many people have complained of slowed internet or its outright outage causing disruption in services that rely on the internet. The PTA said it’s overseeing the situation now which ensures that notice has been taken by the authority and indeed problem people have been facing is real.

PTA is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 12, 2021

Earlier this year when a similar problem had occurred, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said alternate arrangements are in place to provide uninterrupted internet service following a reported fault in an international submarine cable that dented Pakistani internet surfing.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said the uninterri[ted internet to the users is being ensured by the service providers as they obtain additional bandwidth.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!