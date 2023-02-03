Fawad Chaudhary’s house at Ministers’ Enclave sealed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhary’s house at the Ministers’ Enclave has been sealed by the federal government, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, PTI VP Fawad Chaudhry was residing in the house allotted to Senator Shahzad Waseem at the Ministers’ Enclave.

Fawad Chaudhry’s wife Hiba Chaudhry alleged that the house was vandalized when they went out to meet PTI chief Imran Khan.

She added that they are an allottee of Senator Shahzad Waseem’s house but the concerned authorities did not even allow him to enter the Ministers’ Enclave.

Earlier in the day, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched an operation to vacate the suites in Parliament Lodges from former Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the acceptance of 123 resignations.

The footage aired on news channels showed CDA officials along with police personnel breaking the locks and forcefully vacating the suites in the presence of the Assistant Commissioner City and the magistrate.

According to the reports, the CDA officials vacated suites at the Parliament Lodges belonging to former PTI MNAs including Farrukh Habib, Shabbir Haider Qureshi, Shahid Khattak and Zahoor Ahmad Qureshi, whereas, more than eight ex-lawmakers voluntarily vacated their rooms.

