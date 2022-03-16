Fawad Chaudhry wants action against Shehbaz Sharif under Article 63

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has demanded action against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif under Article 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif has proposed a minus-PTI national government for five years in his interview with a private Tv.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that action should be taken against Shehbaz Sharif under Article 63 as he spoke of bringing a system beyond the constitution.

The minister said that Shehbaz Sharif’s statement is a violation of the oath of the Leader of the Opposition, the Speaker Assembly should take action against him. Chaudhry also appealed to the Supreme Court to take notice of Shehbaz Sharif’s statement.

Responding to the no-confidence issue, Fawad Chaudhry said that the coalition stands firmly united with the government, and ruled out the possibility of Fazlrur Rehman becoming president of Pakistan nad Shehbaz Sharif, PM.

He said that all the clowns have gathered in one place, the opposition does not know how the system of the country works, they are in distrust. Fazlur Rehman is not even a member of the assembly, the opposition is completely disappointed and now it is blowing the whistle, Fawad Chaudhry added.

