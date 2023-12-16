NAB arrests Fawad Chaudhry from Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday arrested former PTI leader and federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case, ARY News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt had signed the former’s arrest warrant.

According to the warrant, the former information minister was arrested in a corruption case and will be produced before the court.

Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, who left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife Hiba Chaudhry said. “Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place,” she added.

In January, Fawad was arrested for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The former PTI leader, in June this year, issued an apology to the electoral watchdog for allegedly using “intemperate” language targeting the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

This year in June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.