Fawad Chaudhry arrested from Islamabad, wife says

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister who recently left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife said.

Taking to X, Hiba Chaudhry wrote that “Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place.”

Fawad’s arrest comes a day after PTI leader Asad Qaiser was detained by police in a graft case in Islamabad.

In January, Fawad was arrested from his residence after he publicly “threatened” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The former PTI leader, in June this year, issued an apology to the electoral watchdog for allegedly using “intemperate” language targeting the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued  arrest warrant for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case.

