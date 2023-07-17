30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

Fawad Chaudhry challenges non-bailable arrest warrant in IHC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry challenged the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the non-bailable arrest warrant were challenged in Islamabad High Court. The plea filed by Fawad Chaudhry is fixed for hearing in IHC tomorrow.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued by ECP

A five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the case. During today’s proceedings. Fawad’s lawyer requested ECP to adjourn the case stating that the High Court will decide on the case in a couple of days.

However, ECP rejected the plea of Fawad’s counsel and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant in a contempt case.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

During the hearing of the ECP contempt case, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to issue an arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry over his continuous absence.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.