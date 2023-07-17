Fawad Chaudhry challenges non-bailable arrest warrant in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry challenged the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the non-bailable arrest warrant were challenged in Islamabad High Court. The plea filed by Fawad Chaudhry is fixed for hearing in IHC tomorrow.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued by ECP

A five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the case. During today’s proceedings. Fawad’s lawyer requested ECP to adjourn the case stating that the High Court will decide on the case in a couple of days.

However, ECP rejected the plea of Fawad’s counsel and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant in a contempt case.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

During the hearing of the ECP contempt case, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja decided to issue an arrest warrant for Fawad Chaudhry over his continuous absence.