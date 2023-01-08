Fawad Chaudhry condemns harassment of Moonis Elahi’s family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has condemned the harassment of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and his family, ARY News reported on Sunday.

He said that national politics cannot be controlled by a remote. While addressing the anti-inflation rally in Jhelum, Fawad said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi are firmly standing with the PTI.

Fawad said that the establishment should leave stubbornness now. He added that fresh elections should be held to bring back normalcy to the country instead of resisting the nationals’ demands.

Reacting to the finance minister’s statement, the PTI leader said that Ishaq Dar’s statement was concerning for all Pakistanis in which he said that the deposits in Pakistanis’ bank accounts belong to the government. Fawad said that Dar’s statement spread fear among the nationals.

Read: PM Shehbaz says govt to complete terms of IMF programme

Fawad Chaudhry warned Dar not to repeat the same mistake that he did in the 90s by freezing bank accounts. He criticised the false statements of Ishaq Dar and his team are destructive to the national economy.

He said that the foreign exchange reserves were standing at $21 billion a year ago and they were reduced to $16.4 billion on the day of the no-confidence motion. Chaudhry said that the foreign exchange reserves are now dropped to below $5 billion during the last five months.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar asserted that Pakistan would soon get from friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia as foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) plunged to historic low.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, the government was repaying the country’s due debt on time, regretting that the country’s foreign exchange reserves were plunging due to external debt payment.

“Pakistan’s forex reserves will get better soon”, Ishaq Dar said, pointing out that the reserves held by the State Bank declined by $1.2 billion to reach $4.5 billion.

Comments