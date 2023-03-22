Fawad Chaudhry demands SC to disqualify Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has demanded the Supreme Court (SC) disqualify Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, while reacting to Rana Sanaullah’s speech in the joint parliament session today, said that the ‘imported rulers’ started a war against the Supreme Court (SC) once again. “This gang had once attacked the top court. The top court should take notice of Sanaullah’s statement and disqualify him.”

He said that the interior minister hinted at the non-implementation of the top court’s order for conducting elections within 90 days. “He had also delivered a speech in the Punjab Assembly on the day of the Model Town incident.”

The PTI vice president said that a democratic party should never be afraid of facing the nation. “Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government wants to run away from the elections and put the Constitution in the trash bin.”

Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the current rulers are going to start a rebellion against the judiciary from the parliament. He further alleged that the joint parliament session was only summoned against the judiciary.

He said that the legal fraternity and the nationals will get up to protect the dignity of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that they are not fleeing from the elections but are willing to organise general polls on the same day.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly (NA), Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the parliament should guide the government and all institutions for the general polls.

He said, “Elections of all assemblies should be held in the presence of the caretaker set-up. Polls on the same day will be a level playing field for everyone.”

“Chief Justice has said that the court will intervene if elections are not held in 90 days. It is a fact that April 30 election date is also exceeding the limit of elections within 90 days [after the dissolution of the provincial assembly].”

The interior minister said that fair and free elections are inevitable to stop the anarchy and chaos. Political stability cannot be brought to the country until the organisation of fair and free polls, he added.

