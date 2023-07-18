IHC directs Fawad Chaudhry to appear before ECP in contempt case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended a non-bailable arrest warrant issued for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

Chaudhry moved the high court against his non-bailable arrest warrant issued by the ECP in a contempt case over his non-appearance.

After hearing the initial arguments from both sides, IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of Fawad Chaudhry.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri in his order directed Chaudhry to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan on July 20 else contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against him.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

A five-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the case. Fawad’s lawyer requested ECP to adjourn the case stating that the High Court will decide on the case in a couple of days.

However, ECP rejected the plea of Fawad’s counsel and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant in a contempt case.