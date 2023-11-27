Fawad chaudhry gets B-class facilities in jail

ISLAMABAD: The former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been granted B-class facilities in jail, ARY News reported on Monday.

In compliance with a court directive, Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a case involving the prison facilities of Fawad Chaudhry.

During the court hearing, the Chief Commissioner presented an implementation report on Fawad Chaudhry’s requests.

The report revealed that former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been granted B-class facilities in jail, and as per the court’s directives, he has been permitted to meet with family and legal representatives.

Additionally, the court granted permission for a separate meeting between Fawad Chaudhry’s wife and him within the prison premises.

During the conversation with the Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb emphasized the need to provide medical facilities to Fawad Chaudhry in accordance with the jail manual.

The court directed the jail authorities to show respect and dignity to the petitioner,

The judge inquired about the number of cases registered against Fawad Chaudhry, after which in response, the lawyer stated that Fawad was arrested in one case and booked in several other cases in Jehlum and other provinces of Punjab.

The court sought the details of other cases from the Jail Superintendent and dismissed the case of Fawad Chaudhry with special instructions.