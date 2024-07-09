Fawad Chaudhry gets big relief from IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday allowed former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to travel abroad, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq announced the decision on the plea filed by PTI leader Chaudhry, seeking removal of his name from Passport Control List (PCL).

The court directed relevant authorities to remove Fawad Chaudhry’s name from PCL for two weeks and allowed him to travel abroad from August 10 to August 24.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to remove Elahi’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza issued the order on a plea filed by Chaudhary Parvez Elahi. The court also ordered to remove names of his son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zara Elahi from PCL.

Pervaiz Elahi had petitioned the court seeking the removal of their names to facilitate their international travel.

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi through his counsel had submitted that placement of his name on the said list by the federal government was unlawful.