Sunday, December 10, 2023
Fawad Chaudhry handed over to ACE on one-day physical remand

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Sunday granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case, ARY News reported.

The former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the hearing today, the prosecutor requested the court to grant five-day remand of the accused which was rejected by the court.

Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, who left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife Hiba Chaudhry said. “Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place,” she added.

In January, Fawad was arrested for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

