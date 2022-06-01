Fawad Chaudhry hints at conditional return to assemblies

LAHORE: Former Information Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has hinted at a conditional return to national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former federal minister said that if Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announces a date for dissolving the assemblies, the PTI can return to the lower house of Parliament for electoral reforms.

Terming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a ‘turncoat’, Fawad Chaudhry said that elections cannot be held under this watchdog. “Political parties will have to sit for transparent elections,” he said, adding that the PTI wants elections to be held in September.

In response to a question, the PTI leader has warned that whoever will arrest former prime minister Imran Khan cannot be able to live in Pakistan.

The former minister further said that his party will file a case in Anarkali police station against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others, including Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

He went on to accuse Rana Sanaullah of unleashing ‘terrorism’ on the party’s supporters. Fawad Chaudhry also welcomed Sessions Court’s verdict, ordering to register a case against Rana Sanaullah and police officers.

Fawad also pointed out that the PTI has raised the issue of government crackdown with the international community. “Party’s administration has been directed to document the atrocities that took place,” he said, adding that all this conspiracy was planned in the Chief Minister’s House.

