Fawad Chaudhry meets US ambassador

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has met the US Ambassador Donald Blome and senior officers and apprised them on ‘worsening HR situation’ in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in a Twitter thread, “Had a good meeting with US ambassador and senior officials. The worsening HR situation in Pak was a particular focus of discussion.”

“I apprised US officials on PTI concerns on misuse of Anti-Terrorism and Blasphemy laws by the PDM Govt against political opponents.”

The PTI vice president added, “The political situation and PTI position on various issues came under discussion. Such meetings are part of mutual desire to have relationship based on equality and wellbeing of people.”

