Fawad Chaudhry laments opposition decision to boycott NA committee on security

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday urged the joint opposition in Parliament to revisit its decision of boycotting the upcoming meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

Taking to Twitter, he termed the opposition’s decision regrettable.

“It is for the first time in seven decades that any government is presenting its security policy before Parliament. This is not a political matter but a national security issue,” the minister said, asking the opposition to review the decision and earnestly participate in the meeting.

اپوزیشن کا پارلیمان کی قومی سلامتی کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کا بائیکاٹ افسوسناک ہے، سات دہائیوں میں پہلی بار کوئ حکومت اپنی سیکیورٹی پالیسی پارلیمان کو پیش کر رہی ہے یہ سیاسی معاملہ نہیں بلکہ قومی سلامتی کا معاملہ ہے، اپوزیشن اپنے فیصلے پر نظرثانی کرے اور سنجیدگی سے اجلاس میں شرکت کرے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 3, 2021

On Thursday, the joint opposition announced that it would boycott the in camera meeting of the National Security Committee of Parliament convened by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for a presentation by National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on the government’s security policy.

Moeed Yusuf will give a briefing in a closed door session of the parliamentary committee on December 06, according to a statement.

“The opposition parties have earlier demonstrated a responsible behaviour over the constitution and public interest issues”, the statement said.

“Despite absence of the Leader of the House, opposition has attended briefings, and sessions and leaders of the joint opposition and parliamentary leaders have given their proposals and preferred public interest in this disputed period”.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!