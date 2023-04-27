Fawad Chaudhry says ‘PM Shehbaz lost trust of majority of MNAs’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lost the trust of the majority of the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry claimed that PM Shehbaz Sharif was backed by just 160 MNAs instead of 172 in which 20 votes were belonging to the PTI lawmakers which cannot be counted in his favour.

He termed the vote of confidence exercise a big defeat for PM Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

شہباز شریف اراکین کی اکثریت کا اعتماد کھو چکے ہیں، بیس اراکین اسمبلی جن کا تعلق تحریک انصاف سے ہے ان کا ووٹ وزیر اعظم کے حق میں شمار نہیں کیا جا سکتا لہذا شہباز شریف کو صرف 172 ارکان کی بجائے صرف 160 ارکان اسمبلی کی حمائیت حاصل آج کا یہ ووٹ شہباز شریف اور PeeDM کی بہت بڑی شکست… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, the premier successfully obtained a vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 180 votes.

Announcing the results, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that 180 members of the house reposed “complete” confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

The resolution, moved by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, stated: “The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

After securing the trust vote, the prime minister expressed gratitude to the lawmakers who voted for him. He also went up to the seat of Opposition Leader Raja Riaz of the PTI to greet him.

