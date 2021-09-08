Fawad Chaudhry says premature to comment on caretaker setup in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has strongly rejected the Indian media reports that Pakistan helped the Taliban in the attack on Panjshir.

“The Indian media used a video game to demonstrate that Pakistan is helping the attack on Panjshir,” Fawad Chaudhry said while talking to BBC World News.

The minister termed the Indian media reports a pack of lies.

He said in the absence of any formal government in Kabul, the intelligence network creates an informal framework to discuss impending issues.

He said Pakistan has some deep issues with Afghanistan including the expansion of Daesh as well as the issue of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the refugees.

The minister said our engagement with the Taliban enabled the US-Taliban negotiations and then helped in the evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul. He said our engagement with the Taliban has also been appreciated by the world community.

Fawad said Pakistan is the worst sufferer of the Afghan conflict. He said we suffered eighty thousand casualties and a loss of 150 billion dollars to the economy.

Replying to a query, Fawad Chaudhry said it would be premature to react on the interim government announcement by the Taliban in Afghanistan.