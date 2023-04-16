Fawad Chaudhry says ‘Rana Sanaullah has directly threatened CJP’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that the interior minister Rana Sanaullah directly threatened the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in his recent statement, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Reacting to the interior minister’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that CJP had ordered to conduct elections but the government is opposing the orders.

Rana Sanaullah has directly threatened the CJP and he is running a campaign against the Supreme Court (SC) through Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), alleged Chaudhry.

He further alleged that media houses are being forced to take up a fake reference. He claimed that Sanaullah is leading the campaign against the judges.

The PTI vice president said that the SC can take notice of Sanaullah’s statement. He criticised the interior minister delivered an unserious statement regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Chaudhry said if the PTI government signed an IMF agreement with the wrong conditions then the incumbent government should stop reviving the loan agreement now.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that elections will not be held on May 14 at any cost and the opposition cannot pressurise the government.

While talking to the media, Rana Sanaullah said that the opposition’s tactics to pressurise the government will be failed and the elections will not be held on May 14 at any cost. “Elections will be held in the country on the same day. Polls will be conducted this year under the supervision of the caretaker government.”

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that this ‘evil’ was imposed on the country through a conspiracy and his policies destroyed the national economy. He claimed that the prices of essential commodities like flour, sugar and petrol were low at the end of the PML-N government in 2013.

He further claimed that the PML-N government had eliminated loadshedding and terrorism in the country. He blamed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for skyrocketing inflation. He added that the IMF set conditions to end subsidies on petrol, electricity and gas.

The interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif had brought the country out of crisis. Sanaullah said that the country was prevented from facing default and the economic crisis will be over soon.

He said that the PML-N government will bring the country of crisis under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and development works will be restarted soon. He criticised that the opposition has nothing else to do except for running baseless propaganda.

