Fawad Chaudhry says ‘SC gave three orders for Punjab elections’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the Supreme Court (SC) had given three instructions to the federal government regarding the Punjab elections, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that the SC directed the federal government to disburse Rs21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the Punjab elections.

The Punjab chief secretary and inspector general (IG) were directed to devise a security plan, whereas, the secretary defence was ordered to ensure the availability of forces for security duties.

Chaudhry said that the top court also gave a procedure to the federal government for enforcing its orders. The top court summoned the officers in person and sought factual reports from them.

He added that it is necessary to implement the SC orders, otherwise, the existence of the top court as an institution would be put into danger.

سپریم کورٹ کی تین ھدایات تھیں،وفاقی حکومت 21 ارب روپے دے گی،چیف سیکرٹری اور IG پنجاب سیکیورٹی پلان دیں گے اور سیکرٹری دفاع فورسز کی فراہمی یقینی بنائیں گے، اس کے ساتھ عملدرآمد کا طریقہ کار دیا گیا تھا۔اب سپریم کورٹ نے افسران کو براہ راست طلب کیا ہے اور حقائق مانگے ہیں،سپریم کورٹ… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 12, 2023

In another tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that vengeful actions are being taken against the PTI leaders and workers. He claimed that Imran Khan’s aide on security Iftikhar Ghumman was ‘abducted’ in a ‘fake case’. He condemned the arrest of Iftikhar Ghumman by the authorities.

Earlier, Fawad said that rulership is not a permanent thing and the current rulers will face accountability soon.

While addressing the lawyers convention in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that the legal fraternity exhibited solidarity with the judiciary and the Constitution. “The voices of lawyers show that the protectors of the Constitution are present here.”

Chaudhry said that they were thinking to enter general elections phase after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies but incompetent people became the ministers now.

“Those who had chanted slogans of Vote Ko Izzat Do are missing and the ruling PML-N leaders cannot even take meals among the nationals.”

“Our fundamental rights were seized and lawyers have been stopped from going inside the court. This government has only one policy to abduct people and subjected them to cruelty. People in black coats had never been taken into custody in the darkness of the night earlier.”

He urged the immediate organisation of elections in the country as per the Constitution.

