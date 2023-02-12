Fawad Chaudhry slams ECP for delaying meeting on Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not organising a meeting on Punjab general elections today (Sunday) despite court orders.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said: “Election Commission of Pakistan should have held a meeting today for Punjab polls, don’t make a joke of the Constitution and court orders.”

He further criticized the ECP, saying there was a general impression that since the electoral watchdog comprised of “Munshis” (clerks or personal assistants), it won’t hold provincial elections like it did in Islamabad.

“This fiddling with the Constitution will cost the country dearly,” warned the former information minister.

ہمارے پاس آئین ہی متفقہ دستاویز ہے اگر آئین کو بھی روند دیا گیا تو پاکستان کی ریاست شدید خطرات کا شکار ہو جائیگی ، بہت ہو گیا آئین کی بالادستی کیلئے ہماری تحریک بالکل تیار ہے جیل بھرو سے اس تحریک کا آغاز ہو گا اور آئین کی بحالی تک تحریک جاری رہے گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 12, 2023

Fawad told the ECP that the Constitution is the only agreed document, and if that is also “trampled, then the state of Pakistan will be in serious danger”.

“Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the Constitution is ready. This movement will start with Jail Bharo [movement] and will continue till the restoration of the Constitution,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

ECP summons meeting on Punjab polls

Meanwhile, the ECP has summoned a special meeting on Monday to discuss the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of holding elections in Punjab in 90 days, The News reported on Sunday.

A special meeting has been called at its secretariat in light of the LHC decision to hold elections in Punjab.

LHC orders ECP to hold Punjab polls in 90 days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organise by-polls in Punjab within three months.

The LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan announced the reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition seeking the court orders for Punjab by-polls.

In a 16-page short verdict, the high court ordered the election commission for organising by-polls in Punjab within 90 days.

The LHC directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule in accordance with the Constitution.

It further stated that the elections should be conducted within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

