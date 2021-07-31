Fawad slams Indian govt over spread of Delta variant of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has slammed the Indian government for failing to check the spread of Delta variant of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said the world was close to victory in its war against the pandemic, but the irresponsible handling of the Modi government has again pushed us into deep trouble.

At the time when the world was close to victory in its war against #Corona irresponsible handling of #ModiJanta has again pushed us into a deep trouble, Indian extremist Govt failure led to #DeltaVariant spread and we are again at the mercy of Virus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

The minister said the failure of the Indian extremist government led to the spread of Delta variant and we are again at the mercy of the virus.

It may be noted that Pakistan continues to record a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,950 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said earlier in the day.