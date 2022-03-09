Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Fawad Chaudhry slams PCB over Rawalpindi’s ‘dead’ pitch

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the “dead” pitch prepared for the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia that ended in a draw on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for choosing a dead wicket for a historic Test match.

“Extremely disappointed on PCB choosing a dead wicket for a historic test match. With such a furious Pak pace attack why would we need such dead pitches”, he questioned.

Fawad Chaudhry hoped that PCB will give positive cricket a chance in next Test matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia’s first Test in Pakistan for nearly a quarter of a century ended in a draw on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat on run-filled surface, Pakistan had made 476-4 before declaring their first innings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Nauman claimed a career-best 6-107 on a flat track where bowlers struggled for success.

