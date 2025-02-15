Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps’ Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: A scuffle broke out between former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the argument turned physical, with Fawad Chaudhry allegedly slapping Shoaib Shaheen.

Shoaib Shaheen complained to Imran Khan against Fawad Chaudhry, alleging that he was assaulted by the PTI leader at Gate No. 5 of the jail. Shaheen also claimed that he suffered injuries to his hand during the scuffle.

Responding to the scuffle, Fawad Chaudhry stated that Shoaib Shaheen had made derogatory remarks about PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding him during a TV program. Chaudhry claimed that he had asked Shaheen not to make such comments, but the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

However, later Fawad Chaudhry revealed that the matter had been resolved after a patch-up by PTI founder Imran Khan.

It is important to mention that earlier Sami Ibrahim, renowned journalist filed a complaint at Mansoorabad police station in Faisalabad, accusing Chaudhry of slapping him at a wedding.

A copy of the reported complaint, that is circulating on social media and was retweeted by Ibrahim, alleged that Chaudhry had slapped and cursed the journalist without any provocation.

The rift between Chaudhry and Ibrahim came to light when the minister unleashed a Twitter tirade against the journalist for accusing him of plotting against the then ruling party.