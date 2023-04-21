Fawad criticises FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to India

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticized Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his plan to attend the SCO session scheduled in India next month, termed it ‘stabbing Kashmiris in the back’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry wrote on the social media platform Twitter, alleging that FM Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India is equivalent to stabbing the Kashmiris in the back.

He further added that seeking ties with India while burying the Kashmir issue is part of a foreign agenda.

بلاول بھٹو کا ہندوستان کا دورہ کشمیریوں کی جدوجہد کی پیٹھ میں خنجر گھونپنے کے مترادف ہے ،کشمیر کے معاملے کو دفن کر کے ہندوستان سے تعلقات بنانا اس انٹرنیشنل ایجنڈے کا حصہ ہےجس کے تحت اس حکومت کو پاکستان پر مسلط کیا گیا، بھارت سمیت دیگر ممالک سے تعلقات کے حامی ہیں لیکن کسی طور بھی… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 21, 2023

He added that PTI never opposed the support relation with India and other countries but relationships should be based on equality and fundamental issues must be resolved.

READ: FM BILAWAL BHUTTO TO ATTEND SCO MOOT IN INDIA

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent Pakistan in the SCO session scheduled in India next month.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead a delegation of Pakistani officials in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Goa in India on May 4-5, Spokeswoman of Foreign Office Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said during a weekly press briefing today.

Pakistan’s foreign minister will also hold meetings on the sidelines of the SCO moot during his visit to India.

