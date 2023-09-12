Fawad Hassan Fawad inducted into PM Kakar’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the appointment of Fawad Hassan Fawad as federal minister in the caretaker cabinet.

The appointment was made on the advice of caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution.

In August, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had installed a 24-member cabinet comprising politicians, TV artists and anchors, retired bureaucrats and servicemen, and one that is apparently dominated by the nominees of PML-N and PPP.

Of the 24 cabinet members, 16 were federal ministers, three advisers to the prime minister, and five special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs). Most of them were new faces in a government set-up.

The swearing-in, held at Aiwan-i-Sadr, was attended by Prime Minister Kakar, Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, politicians and prominent figures from different sectors.