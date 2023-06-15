“Fawad Khan is my all-time crush”

Indian Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has once again proclaimed her love for her ‘all-time crush’, Pakistan’s A-lister Fawad Khan.

When asked about her crush in a recent chat show outing, the ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor revealed that it keeps changing for her but her all-time favourite is ‘Ms. Marvel’ actor.

She said, “My all-time favourite, my all-time crush is Fawad Khan. His place, nobody can take for now. He is it.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Bajwa has gushed over the Pakistani heartthrob in recent times. In an earlier conversation with a local radio portal, Bajwa named Khan as the person she would like to have a brief affair with.

“I have a huge crush on Fawad Khan, I would have asked him for dating. But since he’s married, so, I won’t do that, I don’t keep an eye on married people,” she had said.

As for Khan, he has made millions of fans across the border with his brief stint in Bollywood. He made his debut in ‘Khoobsurat’ opposite Sonam Kapoor and went on to do hit titles like ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.