Fawad Khan shares his experience of diabetes diagnosis

A-list actor Fawad Khan shared his experience of life after being diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 17.

In a recent tell-all with a digital channel, Fawad Khan got honest about his sufferings after the diabetes diagnosis at a young age and the life-long impacts it had on him afterwards.

“When I was 17 years old my body went through an auto-immune response. I got a bout of high fever after which I lost around 10 kilos of body weight in a matter of 8 days. I used to 65 kgs and went down to 55 kgs at the age of 17,” Khan recalled.

“Then the next day after that, my thirst increased a lot, it is a condition called polyuria which means you are frequently going to the bathroom and you constantly have the need to urinate because you are drinking a lot of water.”

“I would be drinking 6-7 litres of water and my mouth would still stay dry because I was dehydrating.”

The ‘Kapoor & Sons’ actor shared that he underwent blood sugar tests because of the symptoms and was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.

He continued, “[After diagnosis] I was rehydrated and given insulin.”

“I have been on insulin since the age of 17 and now I’m 41, so it’s been a career in diabetes for 24 years,” Khan added with a smile.

When asked about the impacts that the medical condition brought to his life, he shared, “I was very active in school, played every sport and after diabetes, it went to zero. My interest in sport veined altogether. I had no interest and always felt tired for the initial 2-3 months.”

Khan admitted that administering insulin at a young age and carrying it at all times was a ‘constant inconvenience’ in school but he didn’t let diabetes ‘handicap’ him despite its ‘limitations’.

