‘In touch on and off’: Fawad Khan on relations with Ranbir Kapoor

Pakistani cinema heartthrob Fawad Khan has revealed that he is still in touch with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, he opened up on keeping cordial relations with his Indian costars.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with “Khoobsurat” opposite actress Sonam Kapoor. His last Bollywood film was 2016’s romantic drama “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” in which he starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma.

Responding to a question regarding his relations with his costars, he said that he is still in touch with the “Animal” actor and his family.

“I am in touch on and off. We speak on phone or chat sometimes, so I’ve been in touch and I have enjoyed a very good relationship with Kapoor family and there is still a lot of love and respect with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra,” he revealed in the interview.

According to Fawad Khan, he enjoys friendship with a few Indian producer friends with whom he chats occasionally.

“We plan to meet somewhere, so one and off we talk. We keep in touch and we’re still very cordial and still very friendly and there’s no love lost,” he added.

Read more: Fawad Khan set for Bollywood comeback opposite Vaani Kapoor

It is pertinent to mention that Khan is all set for his big Bollywood comeback after eight long years, in a rom-com, co-starring Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor.

As reported exclusively by an Indian entertainment magazine, Fawad Khan is set to share the screen with Kapoor, in a yet-to-be-titled rom-com flick, which will be filmed entirely in the UK.

According to the details, the title will follow the story of two broken people, who come together by a stroke of luck, end up helping each other and ultimately fall in love.

The pre-production of the title has been locked in, and the project is scheduled to go on the floors this upcoming fall. More details regarding the shooting locations are yet to be unveiled.