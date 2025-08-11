Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ gets a release date

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, has finally got a new release date.

As reported by Indian media, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Abir Gulaal’, which was previously delayed from its scheduled May release, following the Pahalgam terror attack, and ensuing political tensions between India and Pakistan, is now scheduled to arrive in worldwide theatres on August 29, under a new name, ‘Aabeer Gulaal’.

Amidst the boycott calls in the country, the report also suggests that makers are possibly planning to follow the route opted by Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, i.e. overseas release of the film except theatres in India.

However, makers are yet to make any official announcement regarding the new release date.

It is worth noting here that Fawad Khan, who has previously starred in various Bollywood hits, is set to make a comeback after nine years with ‘Abir Gulaal’, co-written and helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi and co-starring with Vaani Kapoor.

Besides the lead stars, Vivek B. Agarwal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy and Firuzi Khan’s co-produced rom-com also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi in the ensemble cast.