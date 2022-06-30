Ms Marvel: Desi Twitterati is losing over Fawad Khan’s first glimpse!

Desi Marvel enthusiasts finally got a glimpse of Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan in episode four of ‘Ms. Marvel’.

After conquering the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries as one of the leading film and TV actors, Khan is all set to woo the international audience with the tale of the first-ever Muslim superhero in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The exuberant Marvel fans in Pakistan finally got a tease of Fawad Khan in the recently-released episode four of ‘Ms. Marvel’ which was released last night.

‘Kapoor and Sons’ actor plays Hasan in the Marvel debut, the great grandfather of protagonist Kamala Khan essayed by Iman Vellani. Moreover, he is expected to share screen space with Mehwish Hayat, who was glimpsed as Aisha in the third episode of the mini-series.

Even though it was a 2-second blink and miss cameo for Khan in episode four, Twitterati seems excited with the first look of him as Hasan in the photo frame shown by Kamala’s grandmother to her.

Here is what desi legions have to say:

Imagine watching Avengers in 2012 and someone telling you we’d get a Pakistani superhero and Fawad Khan in the MCU in 10 years- ✋😭 — rav 🇵🇰 (@jedisfulcrum) June 30, 2022

Karachi in Ms Marvel, Pasoori in Ms Marvel, our girls in Ms Marvel, Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel, Farhan Akhtar in Karachi’s chingchi in Ms Marvel yeh tou Ms Marvel ft. Pakistan hogaya boiz!💥🤩💗 — Albatross🕊 (@Faiza_Iqbaal) June 30, 2022

Man that would suck if Fawad Khan was your Nana 😂 #MsMarvel — SumbzSaysMyBodyMyChoice (@SumbzTX) June 30, 2022

WAIT WAIT WAIT FAWAD KHAN IN NEXT WEEKS EP OF MS MARVEL??? pic.twitter.com/s14djAm9UU — 🍒 (@cheoIprint) June 30, 2022

#MsMarvel since im acting like this over literal crumbs of fawad khan, I apologize in advance for the person ill become after next episode. — L 😗“👹STRACCHIATELLA WITH A FLAKE IN IT👹” (@marvelhousehold) June 29, 2022

You know only FAWAD KHAN can do this. Not comin onscreen for 4 to 5 years, and even if he comes as special appearance or cameo people go crazy. That’s what a FREAKIN SUPERSTAR is.<333 @_fawadakhan_ https://t.co/FzLRDlQ2Tn — Meerat (@MeeratTariq1) June 29, 2022

Marvel successfully using Fawad Khan to make everyone in this region watch Ms marvel. https://t.co/rE6L01kMZo — Ayesha (@ayishaikon) June 29, 2022

me at the fawad khan reveal pic.twitter.com/HXa8v7ilQb — amna (@beingamna) June 29, 2022

#MsMarvel raise your hand if you yelled on the top of your lungs fell on your knees ran a lap around the house when you saw fawad khan 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️ — L 😗“👹STRACCHIATELLA WITH A FLAKE IN IT👹” (@marvelhousehold) June 29, 2022

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of ‘Captain Marvel’, growing up in Jersey City.

