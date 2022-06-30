Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Ms Marvel: Desi Twitterati is losing over Fawad Khan’s first glimpse!

test

Desi Marvel enthusiasts finally got a glimpse of Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan in episode four of ‘Ms. Marvel’.

After conquering the Indian and Pakistani entertainment industries as one of the leading film and TV actors, Khan is all set to woo the international audience with the tale of the first-ever Muslim superhero in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

The exuberant Marvel fans in Pakistan finally got a tease of Fawad Khan in the recently-released episode four of ‘Ms. Marvel’ which was released last night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

‘Kapoor and Sons’ actor plays Hasan in the Marvel debut, the great grandfather of protagonist Kamala Khan essayed by Iman Vellani. Moreover, he is expected to share screen space with Mehwish Hayat, who was glimpsed as Aisha in the third episode of the mini-series.

Even though it was a 2-second blink and miss cameo for Khan in episode four, Twitterati seems excited with the first look of him as Hasan in the photo frame shown by Kamala’s grandmother to her.

Here is what desi legions have to say:

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of ‘Captain Marvel’, growing up in Jersey City.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.