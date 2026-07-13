ARY Digital has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming drama Maidaan, an inspiring story centered on women’s empowerment through football.

The special play stars Faysal Quraishi alongside Dananeer Mobeen, Romaisa Khan, Vardah Aziz and Mehar Bano.

Released on the official Instagram pages of ARY Digital and iDream Entertainment, the teaser introduces a determined group of young women dressed in red football jerseys as they train on the field under the guidance of actor Faysal Quraishi, who appears to play their coach.

Sharing the first look, the makers described the project as a celebration of courage and resilience.

“When opportunity meets determination, extraordinary stories are born,” the caption read. “Maidaan is a tribute to fearless women who dare to dream, rise above every challenge, and inspire with every step.”

In a separate post, the production team emphasized the show’s central theme, writing, “Strength isn’t just about standing your ground. It’s about owning the field. Every move tells a story. Every challenge fuels the fight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

The teaser has generated excitement on social media, with many viewers praising the fresh concept while drawing comparisons to ARY Digital’s acclaimed military drama Sinf-e-Aahan.

“Finally Pakistani dramas are getting the kind of stories and production value that make sense,” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan wrote, “I’m so excited for this. It totally gives me the vibes of Sinf-e-Aahan.”

A third viewer predicted the series would be another major success for the network, commenting, “This will be a masterpiece. After Sinf-e-Aahan, ARY Network is presenting another blockbuster.”

An official premiere date for Maidaan has yet to be announced, with the drama set to air soon on ARY Digital.